The visiting Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team put up only six first half points and lost a lop-sided 49-19 decision at Braham Jan. 10.
The Gobblers had a rough night shooting just 12% from the field and 3-12 from the free throw line as they fell to 6-7 on the season.
Coach Mike Reem kept it short, “We shot poorly and committed 29 turnovers and that was pretty much the story of the game. It was tough.” Jilly Cline and Ella Janzen led the Gobblers with six points apiece while Sophie Snyder had four, Camille Parenteau had two and Ailie Kullhem added a free throw. Janzen led the Gobblers with seven rebounds.
Aitkin 6 13 19
Braham 31 18 49
Rae Nyberg scored 12 and Ella Janzen added 11 but that was just about it for the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team as they lost a 68-30 matchup on the road at Crosby-Ironton Jan. 14.
The Rangers, led by Tori Oehrlein who racked up 33 points, moved their record to 10-4 with the win while the Gobblers fell to 6-8. Sophie Snyder with four, Abby Palm with two and Ailie Kullhem with one point completed the Gobbler scoring.
Aitkin was just 5-16 from the free throw line in the game while the Rangers finished 10-14. The Rangers put up almost twice as many shots as the Gobblers, 69-35 and neither team shot well.
Coach Mike Reem thought his team started well, “We had some success in the first half on both ends. We had too many turnovers and gave up too many transition baskets in the second half. We also had trouble scoring in the second half. The Rangers were the better team but we’ll get better.”
Aitkin 21 9 30
Crosby-Ironton 34 34 68
Aitkin heads to Park Rapids Jan. 20 for a Mid-State matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.