Aitkin wrestlers split the tri at Little Falls on Friday, Jan. 7, defeating the Flyers with a close 34-30 before losing to Annandale/Maple Lake 24-36 in the second match of the evening. Saturday saw the Gobblers in Mora for a full-day of individual tournament action and a second place team point finish in the Mustang Invitational.
Wrestlers reaching milestones this past week were senior co-captains Nathan Stifter with 50 wins and his 25th career pin and Carson Kullhem pegging his 150th varsity win.
Aitkin was slated to host Foley and Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie on the home mat last night and travel to Ashland, Wisconsin for the Northland Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Aitkin, 34
LF, 30
106-Jacob Benson-Vick wrestled a 17-2 technical fall over Cassidy Okerman.
113-John Pelarski pinned Jack Schmidt in 3:35.
120-Kyle Hacker lost a 3-4 decision to Kobi Cameron.
126-Nathan Trotter fell to Noah Cameron.
132-Kenny Erickson lost a 4-11 decision to Austin Litke.
138-Tyler Hacker fell to Beau Robinson.
145-Marshall Larson pinned Wyatt Baum in 5:16.
152-Carson Kullhem scored a five point tech fall in 5:41 over Dominic Scepuzek.
160-Jacob Williams lost a 6-9 decision to Ryan Kloecki.
170-Jack Grell received a forfeit.
182-Dan Decent fell to Hank LeClair.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 2-6 decision to Ivan Petrich.
220-Nathan Stifter won a 4-0 decision over Alex Schmitz for his 50th varsity win.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton won a 6-2 decision over Eli VanRisseghrn.
Aitkin, 24
AML, 36
106-Jacob Benson-Vick won a close 6-5 decision over Porter Pribyl.
113-John Pelarski won a 2-1 decision over Aiden Fitzgerald.
120-Kyle Hacker lost a 3-5 decision to Xavier Jones.
126-Nathan Trotter lost a 0-3 decision to Noah Gindele.
132-Kenny Erickson lost a 0-4 decision to Mitchell Koss.
138-Tyler Hacker fell to Zach Pribyl.
145-Marshall Larson pinned Cole LaFave in 3:51.
152-Carson Kullhem won an 8-6 decision in overtime over Shane McClery.
160-Jacob Williams won a 3-2 decision over Jake Vasser.
170-Jack Grell lost a close 5-6 decision to Carson Cooper.
182-Dan Decent lost by injury default to Alex Klatt.
195-Zach Leitinger fell to Riley Hall.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to Nathan Klatt.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned James Meuwissen in :33.
Maddie Strohmeyer and Chase Morris won exhibition matches for the junior varisty.
MORA INVITE
Aitkin brought home two championships and medaled nine of its varsity wrestlers to place the team in second place at the Mora Invitational.
Senior Marshall Larson took the gold at 138 pounds and junior Jack Grell claimed the top at 170 while Nathan Trotter (126), Carson Kullhem (152), Jacob Williams (160) and heavyweight Craig Ashton all stood in the runner-up spot on the podium. John Pelarski (113), Kyle Hacker (120), Dan Decent (182) and Nathan Stifter (220) claimed third place medals with Kenny Erickson (132) and Jacob Benson-Vick (106) finishing in fourth place and Zach Leitinger (195) placing fifth.
Mora topped the tournament with 241 team points with Aitkin coming in second with 192. Albany and Sartell-St. Stephen tied with 122, followed by Andover, 115; Mille Lacs, 93.5; Rush City-Braham, 78; Chisago Lakes, 61; Nashwauk-Keewatin, 33 and Spectrum with 20.
Aitkin’s junior varsity placed five at the top in the JV portion of the tournament. Placing first were Jeremiah Cortez, Hayden Workman, Corey Hill, Tyler Hacker and Maddie Strohmeyer with Chase Morris claiming the second place spot and Tyler Franke also wrestling.
