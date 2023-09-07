Walker Jones and Dane Larson

Walker Jones and Dane Larson both scored touchdowns in the Gobbler win over Chisholm.

 Theresa Larson

The Aitkin Gobblers opened the football season last Thursday with a 41-7 road win at Chisholm.

Jacob Williams scored four touchdowns to lead the Gobblers as they rolled to the win. Aitkin took a quick 14-0 lead in the first on a 1-yard run by Williams and a 3-yard scamper by Walker Jones.

  

