Gobbler wrestlers swept the tri at home on Jan. 11, defeating the Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie Raiders, 48-27 and coming out the victor, 35-34 by criteria in the tie over the Foley Falcons.
The Gobblers had eight wins to the Falcons’ six for the win, the first time in 25 years that Aitkin has beaten Foley. In the first match of the evening, the Falcons beat the Raiders 52-25.
Aitkin was slated to travel to Ashland, Wisconsin, Friday and Saturday, but opted out to allow the wrestlers to attend memorial services for their classmates.
The Gobblers will pick up some mat time with a triangular at Cloquet against the Lumberjacks and the Deer River Warriors on Thursday, Jan. 20 and the Mid-State Conference Tournament at Staples with wrestling to start at 1 p.m. on Friday. Aitkin added the Skip Nalan tournament in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 22, and will wrestle a regular scheduled quad at Onamia on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with Mille Lacs, Royalton and Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena. The Gobblers also put a triangular with Menahga and Osakis into the schedule for Thursday, Jan. 27, to make up some match counts for their missed tournaments.
Aitkin, 48
BHVPP, 27
106-Aitkin was open.
113-John Pelarski won a 4-0 decision over Justin Olson.
120-Kyle Hacker fell to Bennet Arceneau.
126-Nathan Trotter lost a close 4-5 decision to David Revering.
132-Kenny Erickson pinned Evan Jares in 1:57.
138-Marshall Larson won a 4-3 decision over Reese Thompson.
145-Aitkin was open.
152-Carson Kullhem pinned Blake Sumstad in 3:48.
160-Jacob Williams received a forfeit.
170-Jack Grell received a forfeit.
182-Dan Decent pinned Justin Koehn in 1:53.
195-Jacob Espseth received a forfeit.
220-Zach Leitinger fell to Braden Shamp.
Hwt.-Nathan Stifter pinned Collin Moeller in 3:09.
Aitkin, 35
Foley, 34
106-Aitkin forfeited.
113-John Pelarski won an 8-2 decision over Wyatt Wall.
120-Kyle Hacker pinned Tyler Wilhelmi in 1:24.
126-Nathan Trotter won a 9-1 major decision over Blake Herbst.
132-Kenny Erickson pinned Kyler Benson in 1:07.
138-Marshall Larson pinned Cayden Hansmeier in 1:44.
145-Aitkin forfeited.
152-Carson Kullhem won a 10-6 decision over Alex Jennissen.
160-Jacob Williams won a 9-4 decision over Cole Rudniski.
170-Jack Grell won a 7-3 decision over Zack Jennissen.
182-Dan Decent fell to Josiah Peterson.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 7-16 decision to Aiden Micholski.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to Colton Rothfork.
Hwt.-Aitkin was open.
Tyler Hacker, Luke Workman, Jeremiah Cortez and Hayden Workman (2) won exhibition matches for the junior varsity.
