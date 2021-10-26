Gobblers plow past Hibbing in 54-20 win

There was a runaway train in Aitkin at Veterans Field on Oct. 20 – and the name of that train was the Aitkin Gobblers.
The hosts ran over the visiting Hibbing Bluejackets in the regular-season finale, rolling out to 32-0 lead after one period en route to a 54-20 victory.
Aitkin is now 6-2, entering the Minnesota State High School League Section 7AAA playoffs.
“It’s always a good night when you can get everyone in uniform on the field, even better on a short week heading into the playoffs,” said coach Alan Hills. “We were able to rest some starters and get some younger guys some reps.”
The stats were staggering, as Aitkin outgained Hibbing 390 yards to just 185 – with all of Hibbing’s yard coming through the air.
The Gobblers, meanwhile, rushed for 317 yards. They were led by senior Gus Sanford, who dashed for 129 yards on just 13 carries. Jacob Williams added 76 yards on 10 carries, while Carson Kullhem had 42 yards on seven carries.
Zack Ehnstrom was 6 for 7 in the air for 73 yards and a touchdown. Jaelend Wlliams had three catches for 33 yards. First downs were 23-6 for the Gobblers.
“Offensively, we did a great job of taking what they gave us and weren’t trying to do too much,” Hills said.
Aitkin took the opening kickoff and went 95 yards in 10 plays to take the lead. Ehnstrom hit Kullhem from 11 yards out with just a little over four minutes gone in the game. Sanford ran for the conversion and it was 8-0.
The Gobblers would score again before the Bluejackets ran a play as the Gobblers covered a short kickoff at the Hibbing 35 and took it in in four plays.
Kullhem went the final 12 and when Jacob Williams ran for points, it was 16-0 with still half the first period to go. A short punt by Hibbing on their next possession gave Aitkin the ball at the 35 again, and four plays later, Jackson MacDonald scored from the 11.
Ehnstrom hit Nathan Price for the two-point conversion and it was 24-0. After another three and out, Zach MacDonald fielded a Hibbing punt at midfield and took it all the way to the 10-yard line. On the next play, Sanford scored and when Jacob Williams ran for the two-point conversion it was 32-0.
Jackson MacDonald picked off a pass on the ‘Jackets next attempt and took it to the Hibbing 24-yard line.
Three plays later, Sanford scored again, this time from 12 yards out and the PAT failed and it was 38-0 with 9:36 left in the half.
Hibbing got on the board shortly after, as Josh Kivela scooped up a Gobbler fumble and took it back to the Gobblers 32-yard line. Three plays into the drive, quarterback Evan Radovich hit Kivela for a touchdown. The PAT kick was good and it was 38-7.
Aitkin again fumbled on the wet field on its next possession and Hibbing took just one play to score again. Radovich hit Hayden Verhel for a 47-yard score and after the kick to was 38-14.
The Gobblers weren’t done yet, though, and they went 61 yards in eight plays with Ehnstrom going the final two yards with Sanford running the two-point conversion and a 46-14 halftime lead.
Each team scored once in the second half. Jaelend Williams picked off a pass and set up Aitkin at the Hibbing 30-yard line. Jacob Williams scored on a six-yard run and Alex Palm went in for the conversion and the score mounted to 54-14. Hibbing scored late, completing an 89-yard, eight-play drive with Radovich hitting Amari Manning from the one-yard line for the final points of the game.
Jackson MacDonald led the defense with two solo tackles and three assists while Jacob Williams had three stops and one assist and Blaise Sanford had one solo and four assists.
Aitkin, the No. 2 seed in MSHSL Section 7AAA playoffs, host No. 7 Pequot Lakes Tuesday.
Hibbing 0 14 0 6 – 20
Aitkin 32 14 8 0 – 54
