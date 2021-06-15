Seven years ago, Landon Janzen and Zach Ehnstrom were batboys as was Landon’s father, Jeremy, and his Aitkin Gobblers made their first ever appearance in the Minnesota State High School League State Baseball Tournament in St. Cloud.
On June 10, Janzen stood on third base after a seventh-inning triple in the MSHSL section final against Eveleth-Gilbert. The triple knocked in two runs, gave Aitkin a 14-2 lead – and he could breathe a sigh of relief as Aitkin would go on to qualify for state by the same score.
Aitkin, which did not earn a seed, will open up MSHSL state play Tuesday against No. 2-seeded Albany at 2:45 p.m. at Putz Field in St. Cloud.
After a 13-0 spanking by Eveleth-Gilbert in the first game, the Gobblers responded by pounding out 16 hits to bury the Golden Bears and earn the trip. Janzen had four of those hits and knocked in three runs.
He had help from Jake Ince, Joey Simonson and Logan Olson, who all had three hits with Ince knocking in four runs. Carson Kullhem and Jesse Goettig did the work on the mound, giving up just six hits and fanning five in the ballgame.
Coach Janzen wasn’t too concerned after game one.
“We were a little star-struck, I think, we made some mental mistakes,” he said. “Things we don’t usually do but we got them together and got refocused and played a much better game.”
Aitkin got the quick lead in this one, scoring three in the first. Caiden Kjelstrom singled and stole second and third before Ince knocked him in with a single. Owen Miller singled and came home on Landon Janzen’s first hit and it was 3-0 after one.
The second inning was scoreless for Aitkin but they scored in every inning thereafter. The third was a run scored by Tanner Hills after another Janzen hit. In the fourth Olson singled, Kjelstrom walked and Ince brought both home with a single.
The Gobblers’ seventh run came in the fifth as Joey Simonson singled and scored on a base hit by Olson.
Two more in the sixth made it a 9-1 game. Hunter Nissen singled, stole second and came around on a groundout by Ince. Janzen singled and Tanner Hills, running for him, came in on a double by Hunter Hills.
The final blows came in the seventh as Aitkin plated a five spot. Jackson MacDonald walked, Olson tripled, Kjelstrom walked and both scored on wild pitches. Miller was hit by a pitch and Janzen tripled to center for the final two runs.
Goettig pitched a scoreless seventh and the celebration began.
“The weather was the same as it was in 2014 when we clinched and the final out was recorded,” the coach said. “Exactly as it was back then, a play at first base, it’s crazy how things work, we’re excited to go back.”
In game one, Brandon Lind stymied the Gobblers and the Golden Bears rapped out 13 hits.
Lind fanned six, and Aitkin could only get four hits. Simonson got the start for Aitkin and went four innings, walking four and striking out two to take the loss. The Gobblers uncharacteristically committed three errors contributing to the loss.
The loss snapped a 14-game winning streak by the Gobblers.
On June 8, the Gobblers banged out 21 hits and got a three-hit pitching performance from Olson as they defeated Proctor in the semifinal round.
Aitkin scored in six of the seven innings including six in the final frame. Joey Simonson was 4-4 on the day while Ince was 3-3 and Landon Janzen drove in three runs as all nine Gobbler hitters in the lineup recorded at least one hit.
Aitkin 14 16 1
Eveleth-Gilbert 2 6 1
WP Carson Kullhem (6-0)
LP Carter Mavec
Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears 13 13 0
Aitkin 0 4 3
WP Brandon Lind
LP Joey Simonson (3-1)
Aitkin 13 21 0
Proctor 0 3 2
WP Logan Olson (8-1)
LP Grant Walker
