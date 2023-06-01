Gobblers ready for Section 7A

Camden Visnovec on his way to a fourth place finish in the 100m hurdles, good enough to advance to this week’s Section meet.

 Jenny Reese Piecek

The Aitkin Gobblers send athletes to this week’s Section 7A track meet at UMD in eight events in both the boys and girls competition.

