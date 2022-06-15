The end came suddenly for the Aitkin Gobbler baseball team June 7 as it lost an extra inning affair to the Proctor Rails 4-3.
The Gobblers, hoping to reach the Championship matchup with a pair of wins, saw its season end early against a team it had beaten 10-0 two weeks before.
Rails player Kennon Reyelts held the locals at bay until the fifth inning when they tied the game at 3-3 before giving up the final run in the bottom of the eighth inning to finish 20-4 on the season.
Carson Kullhem, who had a tremendous year on the mound, ending the year with an ERA of 1.92, had trouble finding the plate at times as he walked four and hit four in the game while pitching the first seven innings. It was the Gobbler bats that failed them when they needed them the most as they finished with eight hits in the game and few serious threats on the offensive side.
Proctor scored a run in the first to take a 1-0 lead and another in the fourth for a 2-0 edge. The Gobblers used three runs in the fifth to take the lead as Craig Ashton singled, Jackson MacDonald walked and Zack MacDonald singled to load the bases. With two outs, Zack Ehnstrom chased all three runners home with a triple to put Aitkin in front 3-2. The Rails tied it in their half and the teams went to the eighth before the Rails put an end to things. Three walks loaded the bases with nobody out and Reyelts singled to send the Gobblers home.
Gus Sanford and Craig Ashton were each 2-3 for the Gobblers while Kullhem, who was the Gobblers leading hitter for the season with a .455 average, was 1-3. Zack MacDonald and Jackson MacDonald were also both 1-3 and Ehnstrom, second on the team in runs batted in with 37, was 1-4 driving in all of the Gobbler runs on the night.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
