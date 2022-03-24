The Aitkin Gobblers put a cap on the season with the release of their season stats from Coach Mike Reem.
Aitkin scored under 40 points a game (38.7) and that proved to be a problem most of the year as they gave up 57.6 per game.
The Gobblers were led by junior Ella Janzen as she averaged 12.0 points per game, shot 33% from the field, 24% from three-point land and 50% from the free throw line. She also averaged 4.7 rebounds a game and had 86 turnovers.
Senior Rae Nyberg averaged 10.7 points per game, 6.0 rebounds and shot 46% from the field and 59% from the line.
Emma Skaj, playing close to half the games due to injury averaged 5.7 points per game, had 5.8 rebounds, shot 31% from the field and 54% from the free throw line.
Abby Palm, just a freshman, hit for 4.1 points per game, 29% from the field and 60% from the stripe.
Ailie Kullhem was also 60% from the free throw line, averaged 2.0 points per game and 2.1 rebounds a game. She was one of only three players to play all 26 games this season.
Camille Parenteau and Sophie Snyder both averaged 2.4 points per game while Jilly Cline, 2.9 points per game, was the best free throw shooter at 62%.
The Gobblers struggled with shooting this past season, hitting only 28% from the field, 22% from beyond the arc, and were 51% from the free throw line, a stat that greatly improved the second half of the season. They committed 499 turnovers on the season and that will have to improve as well if they hope to improve on their 7-19 record in 2022-2023.
