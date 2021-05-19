Owen Miller and Jeremiah Smythe signed letters of intent with Concordia University to play football for the Cobbers at a special ceremony at Aitkin High School on May 12, as family and friends looked on. Smythe said “It will be great to be away from home but not that far and be able to continue playing with Owen. We both had great years and hope to do the same at Concordia.” Miller also expressed his excitement playing with his Gobbler teammate at the next level.
