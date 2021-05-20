The Aitkin Gobbler softball team picked up just three hits in an 8-0 loss May 11 at Greenway.
Lauren Ratz had one hit and Ally Ehnstrom had the other two as the Gobblers came up on the short end.
Kendall Ratz took the loss while giving up seven hits, walking four and striking out three. Aitkin mustered only a sixth-inning single by Ehnstrom as they fell 4-0 at Mora May 13. Megan Buchholz gave up eight hits to the Mustangs while striking out three and not issuing a walk in the game.
Coach Donovan Daiker said the team struggled to get hits in both games – and had errors to boot.
“You know, we put the bat on the ball, just nothing was falling in, didn’t strike out much,” Daiker said.
Aitkin will host Staples/Motley for a twin-bill May 20.
R H E
Aitkin 0 3 4
Greenway 8 7 0
LP Kendall Ratz
Aitkin 0 1 2
Mora 4 8 0
LP Megan Buchholz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.