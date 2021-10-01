The Aitkin Gobblers got an unexpected Friday off last week as Proctor was unable to play.
The Gobblers took advantage of the extra time to prepare for this week’s game against Denfeld, with coach Alan Hills resting some players and giving injuries a chance to heal.
“Obviously, we wanted to play the game but things happen so we used the time to scout some future opponents among other things,” Hills said.
Aitkin also has some bumps and bruises from the win over Two Harbors in their last outing, the worst of which was an knee injury to senior Landon Janzen.
Janzen found out last week that he will not need surgery to repair his medial collateral ligament, which is good news for the Gobblers, who hope to have him back in four weeks perhaps just in time for the postseason.
“We gave our guys a couple of extra days to rest and get healthy,” Hills continued. “It’s unfortunate but we used the time to get some things fixed and we look forward to the rest of the season.”
Aitkin returns home this Friday to take on a Denfeld team that is 0-4 on the year and giving up a ton of points. They dropped a 24-14 decision to Hermantown last week and have allowed 139 points in four starts, while scoring just 26 points.
The Gobblers have some impressive offensive stats through three games, as they have put up 114 points while allowing just 22.
Gus Sanford has scored four touchdowns while Carson Kullhem has hit paydirt three times.
Aitkin has had nine different players score touchdowns in the three games, adding to the balance of this offense.
Kullhem has rushed 30 times for 226 yards while Sanford has rushed 31 times for 205 yards. Zach Ehnstrom is 8-for-13 in the air for two touchdowns and one interception.
Jackson MacDonald leads a smothering Gobbler defense with seven solo tackles and 17 assists, but he is by no means by himself, as the defensive unit has been headed for the football on every play.
Game time against Denfeld is 7 p.m., Friday, at Veterans Field.
