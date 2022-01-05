The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team advanced to the title game in the Holiday Tournament after picking up its first win of the season, a 47-44 win over the Foley Falcons Dec. 28. Zack MacDonald scored 14 and Gus Sanford added 12 to lead the locals to their first win.
Landon Janzen got the Gobblers started with a bucket and then Alex Palm scored on a put back for a quick 4-0 lead. Later in the half Sanford scored a pair of buckets, one on a reverse layup and the other off a steal and it was 10-5. Aitkin led by nine at 17-8 and the two teams traded baskets until halftime when the Gobblers led 21-14. They got off to a good start in the second half but the Falcons started chipping away. It was 25-21 Gobblers when MacDonald buried a three. Charles Hackett scored for Foley but Janzen hit a pair of free throws and Jaelend Williams scored off a dish from MacDonald bringing a Foley timeout with 10:25 remaining.
The Gobblers’ biggest lead came a couple minutes later. They still led 38-27 after a Braedyn Smith three but the Falcons refused to fold. They scored 17 of the next 21 points and took their first lead at 44-42 with 1:47 remaining in the game. MacDonald then hit a huge three and Sanford picked up a loose ball and took it to the house for a 47-44 lead. The Falcons final three pointer was short and the game ended. Janzen added a half dozen in the scoring column while Palm and Williams each had four, Smith and Eli Christy each had three and Micah Lane had a free throw.
Foley 14 30 44
Aitkin 21 26 47
TITLE GAME
The title game of the Aitkin Holiday Tournament Dec. 29 proved to be one for the ages as the Aitkin Gobblers outlasted the Pierz Pioneers 62-60 in a game that took two overtimes to decide.
Eli Christy buried a desperation three-pointer from near half court at the buzzer to force the second overtime and Landon Janzen won it with a bucket off a mad scramble with just 1.3 seconds remaining.
It was the last of 10 points scored by the senior despite being pretty sick for this year’s tourney.
Zack MacDonald had a great game before fouling out, scoring 18 points; while Gus Sanford gritted out 14 and Christy joined Janzen with 10 points. Jaelend Williams had six and Alex Palm who rebounded like a madman finished off the scoring with four points.
There were too many highlights to mention, but the first half was close before Palm found MacDonald for a bucket as the buzzer sounded ending the half with the Gobblers in front by four.
The second half was tied at 37-37 and again at 39-39 before MacDonald’s bucket off the glass and three-pointer put Aitkin up 44-39. The Pioneers answered with a pair of threes to take the lead at 45-44. Aitkin took a 49-48 lead on a Christy basket but Zach Jones scored to tie it at 52-52 a minute later. That was the score after regulation and there was excitement on the way.
Neither team scored in the first half the four minute extra session but Kirby Fischer put the Pioneers in front with 2:25 left. MacDonald hit one of two from the line but Jones scored for a 56-53 lead. That set the stage for Christy’s heroics, taking a pass and firing from 40 feet with nothing but net securing the basketball and getting things to the second overtime.
Janzen hit a free throw but Ian Oberfeld put Pierz ahead with a bucket. He also hit a free throw to make it 59-57. Sanford hit two free throws to tie the game again with :31 left. Jones hit a free throw to make it 60-59 with :14 to go. The Gobblers put up a shot, missed a wild scramble, and got the ball back to Janzen who kissed it off the glass for the game winner. He added a free throw to complete the three-point play and get his team the win.
Coach Scott Stanfield was exhausted, “These guys just grit it out, they never stop working. This was one exciting basketball game. These guys are killing me, I swear, they just keep playing and it’s so fun to watch them. These were two big wins for us and hopefully we can keep it going in 2022.”
MacDonald and Williams were selected to the All-Tournament team. Tyson Sjodin was named to the JV All Tournament team.
Pierz 29 23 4 4 60
Aitkin 33 19 4 6 62
