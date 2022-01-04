Gobblers take Mercs in the home holiday tournament

The Gobbler girls basketball team opened the Holiday Tournament at Aitkin on Dec. 28 with a 64-21 victory over the McGregor Mercs.
Rae Nyberg led three Gobblers in double figures with 20 points as the host team moved its record to 5-3 on the season. Ella Janzen added 17 and Sophie Snyder, playing with a broken nose, added two points. Jordan Paquette led the Mercs with eight.
Nyberg and Janzen got the Gobblers started with a duece and a three for a 5-0 lead. Paquette got a bucket but Snyder hit a free throw, Nyberg scored underneath and Janzen hit another basket and it was 10-2. Violet Brekke broke that string up but Abby Palm completed a three-point play. Jilly Cline nailed a trey before Paquette scored again. Camille Parenteau scored to make it 18-6, Paquette hit a three and then the Gobblers went on a tear. Snyder scored, Emma Jacobson hit a bucket, Synder hit again, Nyberg hit two free throws, Jacobson scored again, Parenteau hit a free throw and Janzen hit two threes and when the Mercs called timeout it was 35-9.
Nyberg kept the run alive then Snyder scored again and Janzen hit yet another three, Nyberg snuck underneath for a duece before Ava Guida ended the half with a pair of hoops for the Mercs to make it 44-13 at the break.
Courtney Gauthier opened the second half with a free throw and Guida added a free throw before Snyder had a three-point play. Nyberg hit two free throws and a hoop, Janzen hit a three, Parenteau scored followed by a Cline basket before Gauthier picked up her second bucket for a 58-19 score. Paquette and Gauthier both hit free throws before Nyberg scored three straight hoops for the final.
The rest of the Gobbler scoring saw Cline and Parenteau each score five, Jacobson scored four and Palm had three.
Guida had seven for the Mercs while Gauthier had four and Brekke had two points.
Aitkin, a team that has been miserable from the free throw line so far this season had a much better night, hitting 8-11 while the Mercs were 4-15.
McGregor 13 8 21
Aitkin 44 20 64
Basketball is sometimes a game of runs and that was certainly the name of the game on Dec. 29 as the Milaca Wolves defeated the Aitkin Gobbler girls 45-21 in the title game of the Aitkin Holiday Tournament.
The Wolves ended the first half on a 14-0 run then added a 19-0 spurt in the second half to move to their fifth win in six games this season. The loss dropped Aitkin to 5-4 on the year.
Aitkin led 7-6 at the 8:57 mark of the first but few in attendance knew that that would be the final points of the half for the Gobblers.
Rae Nyberg scored five of those points while Ella Janzen had the other two. The second half was a little better, but the Gobblers continued their poor shooting from the floor and the Wolves took advantage. Aitkin closed it to nine points but that was as close as they would get the rest of the way. Milaca ran 19 straight points for a 44-16 lead before Camille Parenteau scored with just 1:14 remaining. She added a free throw and Ailie Kullhem added a late bucket for the final score.
Coach Mike Reem wasn’t happy after this loss, “We played very poorly, we showed some of our deficiencies in this game. We couldn’t handle their pressure and they took advantage. I thought we would put a better showing on the floor but we sure didn’t. Back to the drawing board and put this one behind us.”
Nyberg led the Gobblers with nine while Ailie Kullhem had four, Parenteau had three, Ella Janzen and Abby Palm each had two and Jilly Cline had a free throw.
Nyberg was the only Gobbler on the All-Tourney Team while Paquette was selected from McGregor. Mara Dox made the team on the JV side while Addison Sather was selected from McGregor.
Milaca 20 25 45
Aitkin 7 14 21
