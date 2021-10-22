Gobblers’ volleyball finishes with win

The Aitkin Gobblers volleyball team finished off its regular season Oct. 15 by beating Duluth Marshall in a three-set sweep, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12.
The win gave Aitkin a 7-16 record on the season as the team gets ready for the Minnesota State High School League Section 7AA play, which starts Oct. 27.
The Gobblers got good matches from a number of players, most playing their final regular-season match on the home floor.
Lauren Ratz and Rae Nyberg continued to lead Aitkin with 10 and nine kills, respectively, while Brooke Zubke added seven.
Izzy Long had 15 set assists while Maddie Hamilton added 11. Jessica Much had 18 digs and Haylee VanSanten had four aces followed by Hamilton and Long with three aces each.
Game one saw the two teams going back and forth before the Gobblers made a run. Rae Nyberg had her third kill of the set and after two long returns, it was 17-10 Aitkin.
The Hilltoppers closed it to within 21-19 but Aitkin served out the set.
Set number two was all Gobblers. Long started the set off with a 5-0 service run, and the Gobblers had leads of 14-7, 16-8 and 19-8 before ending the game on a pair of Hamilton serves.
The Hilltoppers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the final set, but Aitkin rebounded to take 10-9 lead. Later, Brooke Zubke nailed one cross-court for a 15-11 Gobbler lead.
It was 19-12 before a timeout by Duluth Marshall and Haylee VanSanten served out the last six to give Aitkin the victory.
“The girls played hard, best we have played all season,” said coach Julie Asmus. “Good passes, sets and hits.”
The Aitkin Gobblers were at home Oct. 12 and played hard, but lost a three-set match to visiting Greenway, 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 at the Aitkin High School gym.
Nyberg led Aitkin with 11 kills while Ratz added seven and Kenzie Hamilton had three. Jessica Much had 26 digs and Izzy Long had 12 followed by Anna Carlson with eight and Haylee VanSanten with six.
The Gobblers traveled to Moose Lake-Willow River Oct. 11, winning a 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18 contest.
Aitkin was led by Ratz with 11 kills, followed by Nyberg with 10 and Brooke Zubke with four.
Maddie Hamilton had 12 set assists while Izzy Long added nine.
