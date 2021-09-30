Aitkin traveled to Staples/Motley Sept. 23, putting up some impressive stats but falling 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 to the Cardinals.
Rae Nyberg led Aitkin with 10 kills, while Melana Ryan had four and Lauren Ratz and Kayla VanSanten each had three.
Izzy Long had 11 set assists, while Maddie Hamilton had eight. Jessica Much had w19 digs and Anna Carlson had eight.
“We are growing as a team,” said coach Julie Asmus. “We lost to the Cardinals but improved so much in the first and third set.”
The Gobblers’ struggles continued Sept. 21, falling to Milaca 25-19, 25-11, 25-23.
Hamilton had eight set assists for the Gobblers while Nyberg had five kills and Ratz had three. Carlson added two aces but it wasn’t enough.
Next up for the Gobblers is a 7:15 p.m. start Thursday at home with Detroit Lakes.
The Gobblers did not play at the Pierz tournament Sept. 25.
