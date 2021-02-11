The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team won their second game in a row, two straight over Staples/Motley, to even its record at 2-2 on the season.
Hunter Nissen scored 19 to lead Aitkin as they got off to a 31-20 lead at the break. Owen Hagen scored 12 while Jaelend Williams had eight, Gus Sanford and Alex Palm each had six.
It was the second win over the Cardinals in less than a week and one that coach Scott Stanfield was happy to get.
“It was a good team win,” Stanfield said. “Sometimes when you play a team twice in short order, there is too much thought about the first game and you really have to focus – especially when the second game is on the road.
“Our kids did that and we were ready to play,” he added. “It’s always tough in Staples but we got off to a lead and kept them at bay.”
Stanfield praised the defense his team played.
“Hunter Nissen has been our offensive leader but that has made his defense so much better as well,” the coach said. “Owen Hagen has returned and although he is a little rusty, his presence underneath makes the defense think and gives us another dimension. Gus Sanford has bought into our defensive scheme and we put him on the other team’s best player. He plays hard and is tough. We have hard working kids, I wish more people could come and see this team. They get better every week.”
The Gobblers host Park Rapids on Feb.11 at 7:15.
Aitkin 31 22 – 53
Staples/Motley 20 26 – 46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.