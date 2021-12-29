Aitkin placed six wrestlers at the Jackhammer Invitational in Pequot Lakes Dec. 17-18, leading the team to a seventh place finish out of 28 teams.
Pequot had picked up the tournament after Cass Lake canceled out the annual Big Bear, allowing most of the regular teams another venue.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Gobblers hosted Veteran’s Appreciation Night with Rock Ridge-Virginia area and Hinckley-Finlayson-Pine City on the home mat. They easily handled both teams for the enjoyment of the packed gym. Aitkin will have a short holiday break with traveling to the Fargodome Dec. 29-30 for a two-day tournament and back in regular season action at Little Falls with the Flyers and Annandale on Friday, Jan. 7.
JACKHAMMER INVITE
Gobbler’s heavyweight, Craig Ashton was Aitkin’s only champion. Ashton pinned his way to the finals. He wrestled a 9-0 decision over Jacob Adrian from Albany to claim the gold and his 50th career win.
Earning medals in the two-day tournament were Jack Grell at 182 pounds going 4-1 to place third. Jacob Williams at 170 and Marshall Larson at 138 both went 4-2 to place fourth. At 126 pounds, James Erickson with 4-3 placedsixth and at 132 pounds, Nathan Trotter went 3-3 to finish in eighth place. Also wrestling were (120) Kyle Hacker, 1-2; (132) Tyler Hacker, 1-2; (145) Kenny Erickson, 2-2; (152) Carson Kullhem, 2-2; (160) Hayden Workman, 1-2 and (195) Zach Leitinger, 0-2.
Even with Aitkin wrestlers having three open weights, they earned 125.5 team points to end in the seventh place spot. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa topped the tournament with 227, followed by Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus with 215.5; Thief River Falls, 213.5; Big Lake, 204.5; Hutchinson, 133 and Andover with 128. Other teams wrestling in the tournament were Albany, Detroit Lakes, Crookston, Virginia Area, Perham, Hibbing, Howard Lake-Waverly, Barnesville, Staples-Motley, Irondale-Spring Lake Park, Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, Ottertail Central, Park Rapids Area, Deer River, Fergus Falls, Walker-Hackensack, Becker, Proctor-Hermantown, Crosby-Ironton and Fosston-Bagley.
Aitkin, 45
Rock Ridge, 24
106-Jacob Benson-Vick wrestled a 22-5 technical fall in 5:50 over Gage Benz.
113-John Pelarski fell to Jake Neari.
120-Kyle Hacker lost a close 6-8 decision to Asher Hedblom.
126-James Erickson pinned Nolan Campbell in 3:21.
132-Nathan Trotter won a 5-1 decision over Jackson Kendall.
138-Marshall Larson pinned Colton Gallus in 1:55.
145-Kenny Erickson pinned Jacob Burress in 2:49.
152-Carson Kullhem won a 13-3 major decision over Erik Sundquist.
160-Hayden Workman fell to Gavin Benz.
170-Jacob Williams lost a 5-7 decision in overtime to Damian Tapio.
182-Jack Grell pinned Miigwen Tuchell in 3:23 to post his 25th career win.
195-Dan Decent won a 6-0 decision over Keegan Comer.
220-Zach Leitinger fell to Cory Beier.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton received a forfeit.
Nathan Stifter won an exhibition match over Rock Ridge.
Aitkin, 69
H-F/PC, 12
106-Jacob Benson-Vick pinned Roman McKinney in 3:18.
113-John Pelarski, forfeit.
120-Kyle Hacker worked for the pin in 5:43 over Braxton Peetz.
126-James Erickson, forfeit.
132-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
138-Marshall Larson, forfeit
145-Kenny Erickson pinned John Mead in :43.
152-Carson Kullhem pinned Damion Torgerson in 2:50.
160- Hayden Workman fell to Gavin Rockstroh.
170-Jacob Williams won a 12-5 decision over Timmy Johnson.
182-Jack Grell, forfeit.
195-Dan Decent pinned Logan Klecki in 1:47.
220-Zach Leitinger, forfeit.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton fell to Justin Mattson.
Maddie Strohmeyer, Nathan Stifter and Tyler Hacker won exhibition matches for the JV.
JR. HIGH AT PIERZ
Aitkin’s junior high and middle school wrestlers competed in the Pierz Holiday Tournament with wrestlers from 13 schools on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Garrett Trotter (3-1) finished in second place. Teagan Vogtlin (2-2) placed fourth and Ayden Wendt (2-1) finished in sixth. Also wrestling were Hunter Oestreich (2-1), Quinn Roettger (1-2), Hunter Dickover (0-2) and Luke Workman (0-2). Wrestling in the girl’s division were Maddie Strohmeyer with three pins and KayLeanna Insley (0-2).
