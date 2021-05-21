The Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin boys golf team finished ninth in the Brainerd Classic Invitational May 12.
In a field of mostly AAA teams, Will Meyer again led CIA, shooting an 83, good for 19th individually. Frank Meyer shot an 85, followed by Brody Bodle who shot a 93 including a 41 on the back nine.
Tyler Bill added a 100, while Kolbe Severson shot 106 and Luke Severson brought in a 109.
The team finished seventh in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Deacons Lodge May 11.
Will Meyer shot 80, good for seventh place individually, the best finish for CIA. Staples won the meet.
CIA scores included Frank Meyer with 86, Bill with 92, Bodle with 98, Severson with 103 and Severson with 109.
Tyler Seeling of Pequot Lakes was medalist with a 72. CIA coach Rich Aulie talked about the season.
“We are in a rebuilding year, having to replace four really good golfers from what would have been last year’s team,” he said, adding that the two Meyers’ brothers have been leading the team.
Arnold Palmer Invite
Team Scores
Staples 314
Pequot Lakes 322
Moorhead 340
Bemidji 348
Brainerd 349
Little Falls 353
CIA 356
Pierz 362
Wadena-Deer Creek 383
Pine River inc
