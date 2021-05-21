The Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin boys golf team finished ninth in the Brainerd Classic Invitational May 12.

In a field of mostly AAA teams, Will Meyer again led CIA, shooting an 83, good for 19th individually. Frank Meyer shot an 85, followed by Brody Bodle who shot a 93 including a 41 on the back nine.

Tyler Bill added a 100, while Kolbe Severson shot 106 and Luke Severson brought in a 109.

The team finished seventh in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Deacons Lodge May 11.

Will Meyer shot 80, good for seventh place individually, the best finish for CIA. Staples won the meet.

CIA scores included Frank Meyer with 86, Bill with 92, Bodle with 98, Severson with 103 and Severson with 109.

Tyler Seeling of Pequot Lakes was medalist with a 72. CIA coach Rich Aulie talked about the season.

“We are in a rebuilding year, having to replace four really good golfers from what would have been last year’s team,” he said, adding that the two Meyers’ brothers have been leading the team.

Arnold Palmer Invite

Team Scores

Staples                                                 314

Pequot Lakes                                        322

Moorhead                                             340

Bemidji                                                348

Brainerd                                               349

Little Falls                                             353

CIA                                                      356

Pierz                                                    362

Wadena-Deer Creek                              383

Pine River                                             inc

