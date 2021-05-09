Crosby-Ironton-Aitkin finished third in the first Mid-Minnesota Conference golf meet April 27 at the Preserve.
Will Meyer finished third in the individual standings, shooting 80. Frank Meyer was fourth with an 83.
Other CIA results saw Luke Severson with 109, Tyler Bill with 110, Kolbe Sahr with 121 and Kolbe Severson with 126. Pequot Lakes won the event with a score of 31 points.
The medalist at the event was Tyler Seeling of Pequot Lakes with a 74.
The CIA golf team returns to action May 11 at the Deacons.
Team Results
Pequot Lakes 31
Staples/Motley 24
CIA 19
Pine River 9
Wadena-Deer Creek 3
