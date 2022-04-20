The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team saw its record fall to 0-3 with an April 11 home loss to the visiting Mora Mustangs.

Senior Ben Harris provided the only win for Aitkin, picking up a 6-1, 6-0 win at number two singles.

#1 Singles Max Sampson (M) beat Jamison St. Clair (A) 6-2, 7-5 (11-9)

#2 Singles Ben Harris (A) beat Jens Jensen (M) 6-1, 6-0

#3 Singles Joe Sampson (M) beat Blaise Sanford (A) 6-1, 6-0

#4 Singles Chase Axtell (M) beat Zander Peterson (A) 0-6, 6-4, 7-6

#1 Doubles Madox Balmer/Jonah Smart (M) beat Joey Haasken/Josh Stanley (A) 6-3, 6-2

#2 Doubles Cael Sjodin/Saul Thompson (M) beat Joey Harmon/Parker Laird (A) 6-2, 6-1

3# Doubles Ledgyn Nelson/Dakota Sand (M) beat Josh Kukowski/Noland Nordberg (A) 6-2, 7-5

Aitkin returned to action April 19.

