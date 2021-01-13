McGregor Mercs girls basketball coach Amy Hawkinson is in her third year as head coach and she admits this is a year like no other.
“It’s different but good all at the same time,” explained the coach. “Our numbers are down a little for a number of reasons but the kids I have are working very hard and taking nothing for granted.
“We lost a few players but those who stayed are anxious to get into game action,” Hawkinson added. “I’m not going to lie, the mask thing is a real pain. I understand why we have to do it but our players are going to get tired, especially when the games start.
“I just can’t see going up and down the court at a rapid pace and not having problems,” she added. “We tell them if they have a problem at all, take a break, go outside and take your mask off if you have to.”
Although some have decided against playing basketball this season, Hawkinson still has a good nucleus.
“We have Kiana Hawkinson and Jordan Paquette back, along with Kaelyn Tierney and Courtney Gauthier who have been contributing a lot,” Hawkinson said. “The rest of the 16 players out in grades 8-12 are going to get a lot of experience this season. “
Hawkinson said she’s excited to get the season started at home Thursday at 7:15 p.m. against Carlton.
