The year 2021 can’t come fast enough for Alex White, activities director at Aitkin High School.
After the announcement last week from Gov. Tim Walz, he now knows that things may be able to move forward starting Jan. 4.
It has been a topsy-turvy last nine months for area schools, and as a result, the athletic departments are no different. In some ways, it is a fresh start coming in January, according to White.
“I think most ADs at this point are a little relieved that Jan. 4 is the start date for practices, meaning we don’t have to figure drills going on during the Christmas break.,” White said. “We have that time now to do some planning and talk to others about upcoming schedules.”
Official practices will begin on Jan. 4 for Gobbler wrestlers, grades 7-12, while boys and girls basketball drills will include those in grades 9-12.
The All-Starz dance team will continue their practices since they had already started before the last restriction period started. White hopes to get junior high started in the middle of January, depending on how things are going at that time.
“We are urging all the winter sports athletes to get their participation packets back into the school, dropping them off at the northwest door of the school, and that includes junior high athletes as well even though they won’t start right away,” he said.
McGregor Mercs Athletic Director Bob Staska weighed in on the issues as well.
“Last week’s decision makes sense, looking at the calendar at this point,” Staska explained. “We don’t know when games will be played yet, but I’m assuming it will be the week of the 15th but that’s not a sure thing yet.
“I’m guessing it will depend on the COVID-19 numbers after the holidays,” he added.
Parents and other fans are anxious to know if they will be able to attend games once they start, an issue White isn’t sure about yet.
“It depends on a number of things, but I think it may resemble somewhat the way we did things in the fall,” White said. “A percentage of fans will be able to attend, starting with parents, but that’s all speculation right now.
“Decisions will have to be made and when they are, we will get it out to the community,” he added.
There are challenges to be sure and White knows it.
“One of the things we’re facing is scheduling and trying to get everybody as many games or matches as possible,” he said. “As we saw during volleyball, you can lose a game one day and have a new team coming in within 48 hours. Another thing is securing officials and workers for home events. Transportation is another issue with a lack of bus drivers so we will have to address that as it comes up too. It’s a continuing challenge as the new year approaches.”
