Carter Ammerman ran for 154 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Hill City/Northland Storm won its fifth game of the season in a 46-22 victory over Bigfork Oct. 8 in Hill City.
Taylor Wagner also threw for a pair of scores on 5-for-7 passing with Thor Dunham and Sullivan Ammerman on the receiving end of the touchdown passes.
Alec Wake rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown as the Storm moved their record to 5-1 on the season.
The Storm has won five straight since an opening season loss to Mountain Iron/Buhl. The team takes on Carlton/Wrenshall on the road Friday, Oct. 15.
