Hill City Hornet girls volleyball slated to begin Aug. 30
Hill City Hornet volleyball coach Frankie Dunham said she can’t wait to see her team out on the court in match action this season.

She knows she has a great team coming back from its 17-8 campaign in 2021, “We had an awesome turnout for the first week of practice.,” said Dunham. “We have 20 girls out from grades 9-12 and they have a ton of experience.”

