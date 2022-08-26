Hill City Hornet girls volleyball slated to begin Aug. 30

Hill City Hornet volleyball coach Frankie Dunham said she can’t wait to see her team out on the court in match action this season.
She knows she has a great team coming back from its 17-8 campaign in 2021, “We had an awesome turnout for the first week of practice.,” said Dunham. “We have 20 girls out from grades 9-12 and they have a ton of experience.”
Saige Ahonen returns as a setter with over 1,000 career assists and she is joined by a four-year attacker, Randi Wilson.
Filling out the senior group are Michelle Smith, Ally Zapzalka, Riley Holm and Kira Scheuty.
“We appear solid at every position,” Dunham noted.
She knows there will be some challenges but feels her girls are ready for the changes, “There will be growing pains as players find their rhythm and learn a new style of play as well as a new working philosophy. They are responding to the changes and challenges of a new staff. Everyone is working hard to make 2022 a great season.”
The Hornets open the season at McGregor Aug.30. Coach Dunham concluded, “This varsity has kids who have been in the program since sixth grade and never got a clean shot at it but they’ve had the tenacity to stick around. It should be awesome to see.”
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
