The Hill City-Northland Huskies scored a big win over the visiting McGregor Mercs softball team April 20, posting a 19-2 victory.
The Huskies turned 13 hits and a good pitching performance to even their record at 1-1 on the season.
McGregor took a 1-0 lead in the first as Kiana Hawkinson walked and stole second. After Jordan Paquette singled, Hawkinson scampered home on a passed ball. The Mercs scored their only other run in the fourth inning as Brooklyn Alt walked and Ava Guida singled. The Mercs worked the double steal to perfection as Alt scored on the play. McGregor hurt themselves at the plate by striking out 11 times.
The Mercs host Two Harbors at 4:30 p.m. on April 29.
R H E
McGregor 2 2 1
Hill City-Northland 19 13 0
