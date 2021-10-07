The McGregor Mercs football team got the first six points of the game Oct. 1, but the Hill City/Northland Hornets got the next 57.
The Hornets ended up winning 57-6 as the Mercs turned the ball over numerous times, dropping McGregor to 1-4 on the season.
Jacob Metzen scored early on a 13-yard run and the Mercs led 6-0 after the missed conversion.
Hill City/Northland scored twice before the end of the period to take a 14-6 lead.
The Hornets then put up two more scores before the half, leading 30-6 at the break.
Three more touchdowns in the third and a final tally in the fourth quarter made the final 57-6.
“We had a beautiful opening drive to score but were very sloppy after that,” said coach Bob Staska. “The five turnovers were very costly.”
The stats were pretty one sided, as the Hornets ran for 352 yards and had another 42 through the air for 394 total yards.
The Mercs had 75 on the ground and 60 through the air for 135 yards total. First downs were 20-8 in favor of the Hornets and they forced five turnovers by McGregor.
Bryce Brekke and Metzen each had 33 yards to lead the Mercs while Willie Glunz was 3-for-7 in the air for 60 yards with Ethan Bohn grabbing two passes for 43 yards and Isaiah Serfling had the other catch for 17 yards.
Glunz led the defense with nine tackles and five assists and Bohn had six tackles and eight assists.
McGregor gets back into action Friday, Oct. 8, hoping to improve on their 1-4 record as they host South Ridge for Homecoming. South Ridge lost to Ogilvie 20-12 last week and have a record of 2-3.
McGregor 6 0 0 0 – 6
Hill City/Northland 14 16 19 8 – 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.