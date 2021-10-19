The Hill City/Northland Storm football team won its sixth game in a row Oct. 15, defeating the Ely Timberwolves on the road, 32-0.
Taylor Wagner had a big night, throwing for 76 yards on 6-for-13 attempts and three touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown and an interception on defense.
Thor Dunham caught two of those scoring passes while Alec Wake had the other. Sullivan Ammerman had two catches for 40 yards, three solo tackles and an assist for a great night on both sides of the ball.
Aiden Carlson picked off two passes, returning one for a touchdown and had a pair of solo tackles and an assist. Carter Ammerman added three solo stops and four assists.
Coach Adam Johnson was happy with his team’s effort.
“We played great defense and although we didn’t have a ton of yards on offense we were very efficient with the ball,” said Johnson, who was excited about being home against Ogilvie (5-2) Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Game time is 7 p.m. in Remer.
Hill City/Northland 12 14 6 0 – 32
Ely 0 0 0 0 – 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.