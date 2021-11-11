The Hill City Hornets found the quarterfinal round of the Section 5A volleyball tournament a tough one at Aitkin Nov. 1 as they lost a three-set match to Braham, ending their season with a record of 17-8.
The Hornets had a unbalanced first set before getting going and all three sets turned out to be close ones. Coach Angie Klennert was disappointed, “We were short a player with the illness of Randi Wilson, but that’s not an excuse, we got outplayed. Braham took advantage of our mistakes and kept us down most of the night.”
In the opening set there were 10 ties. Ava Klennert’s block evened the score at 5-5 and then the Hornets took their first lead at 6-5. The Bombers rallied but a Lainee Spangler tip put Hill City ahead 10-9. Later on, Michelle Smith had a beautiful drop shot and Ava Smith served an ace to make it 14-10. The Bombers scored four straight to even things at 14-14 and then scored 11 of the last 17 points to end set one.
The second set had just four ties and belonged for the most part to the Bombers. Hill City led 3-1 early and the set was tied at 8-8 and 12-12. The Bombers led 14-12 when Ava Smith fired a shot to the corner to trail 14-13. Braham led the rest of the game and the Hornets got it to 24-22 but that was it. Set two to the Bombers. The third set was tied at 5-5, 7-7 and 9-9 but once the Bombers got out in front 12-9 they wouldn’t let up and although the Hornets tied things at 17-17, Braham scored eight of the final nine points to end the match.
Hill City didn’t have an answer for Ashlyn Giffrow and Julia Kuhnke, who had nine and eight kills respectively and were tough all night long. The Hornets were led by Ava Klennert with eight kills, four blocks and one ace, while Ava Smith had a good night with eight kills, eight set assists and one ace. Michelle Smith added seven kills, Saige Ahonen had 18 set assists and one ace and Shaley Pearson had two aces. Coach Klennert summarized the season, “We had a good year. We will miss our seniors, Ava Klennert, MacKenzie Casper, Sarah James and Ava Smith, but we have a nice group coming back next season.”
Hill City 20 22 18
Braham 25 25 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.