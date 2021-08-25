Aitkin Gobbler girls tennis coach Jen Waldorf knows that this year’s team has no place to go but up.
The Gobblers finished 0-13 last season, but had a number of close matches.
“We have to do better, right?” said Waldorf. “We can’t do any worse than 0-13, so we’re optimistic heading into the first matches of the season.”
The Gobblers start the season Friday, Aug. 27, by hosting the Aitkin Invitational, and then will host Virginia Sept. 2.
The invitational starts at 9 a.m. Friday, while the match with the Blue Devils starts at 4 p.m.
Waldorf went on to assess this year’s team.
“We have just four seniors,” she said. “We lost one of our players who didn’t come out. That’s happened the last few years for us but we move on and do with what we have.
“It’s always interesting to see how the season plays out,” she added. “Girls might start out playing singles and by season’s end might be one of the doubles teams so we see how the season goes.”
The four seniors on the team are Ashlyn Berg, Sophie Ryan, Alex Brucker and Aliyah Fayal. All four saw time playing varsity doubles last season.
