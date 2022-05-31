It was one bad inning again that cost the Mercs baseball team as it lost a 12-8 matchup May 20 at home against Cromwell-Wright.

The Mercs scored runs but four errors hurt the cause. Landon Sorenson and Willie Glunz both had two hits and Sorenson knocked in four runs in the game. Louie Mitchell and Cooper Sellers also drove in one run apiece

Cromwell-Wright      12     6     4

McGregor                 8     7     4

WP Josh Lindman

LP Isaiah Serfling

The McGregor Mercs hosted South Ridge May 17 and dropped an 11-1 decision.

McGregor had just four hits in the game and suffered through one bad inning according to Coach Mike Sorenson, “Its always one bad inning for us, other than that we’ve been playing fairly well.”

South Ridge       11     6     3

McGregor          1      4     3

WP Gavin Willeck

LP Ethan Bohn

