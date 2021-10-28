The McGregor Mercs cross-country teams had a good showing at the Proctor Lions Invitational Oct. 19
The varsity boys finished strong and were in need of one more boy runner to qualify for team points.
Parker Jackson finished seventh with a time of 18:47.1 to lead the Mercs while Darian Morgart was 24th in a time of 20:15.9, Will Arnold was 25th in 20:22.9 and Max Sampson was 28th in 20:31.1
The girls finished the season strong with some of their best times of the season. In the junior high 2,500-meter race, Kaitlyn Warner was sixth with a time of 10:38.7 while Vivian Barden was 17th in 11:31.8, Piper Schmidt was 28th in 12:46.9 and Ziva Seybold was 50th in 15:42.0. Emma Warner placed 40th with a time of 26:50.5 in the varsity race.
