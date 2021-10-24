The McGregor Mercs cross country teams participated in the Polar League Conference Tournament at Pincushion near Grand Marais Oct. 17.
The top finisher was Parker Jackson in 19:36 for the boys, good for 17th.
Will Arnold finished in 31st at 20:20, with Max Sampson was right behind in 32nd with a time of 20:22. Darian Morgart was 36th in a time of 21:23.
Emma Warner, running for the first time since early in the season, finished 36th in the girls race with a time of 29:24. In the junior high event, Kaitlin Warner was seventh with a time of 11:46, Vivian Barden was 12th in 12:49, Piper Schmidt was 29th in 15:06 and Ziva Seybold was 41st in 17:32.
McGregor is scheduled to compete at the Minnesota State High School League Section 7A meet at Cloquet Country Club Oct. 28.
