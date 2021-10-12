The McGregor Mercs cross country teams were in action in Ely Oct. 5 and at Deerwood Oct. 7.
At Ely, Kaitlin Warner placed eighth in a time of 11:51 in the junior-high 2,500-meter race.
Vivian Barden was 16th in 12:42, Piper Schmidt was 25th in a time of 13:53 and Ziva Seybold was 52nd in 16:41.
On the boys side, Parker Jackson led the way on varsity in 34th, clocking a time of 19:16.
The Mercs followed that up by running at Cuyuna Rolling Hills golf course. Jackson again led the boys in a time of 20:07, good enough for 26th place. The girls were led by Warner, who was ninth in 14:10, Barden was 24th in 15:41, Schmidt was 32nd in 16:25 and Seybold was 43rd in 20:29.
