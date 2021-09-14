Keeping ‘The Stump’ at home

The Aitkin Gobbler football team could not have asked for a better start to its season Sept. 3, as the Gobblers took to the road and dominated the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in the annual “Stump” game – and the season opener for both teams.
“It was great to come out and play a game like this,” said Aitkin coach Alan Hills. “We lost some great players from last season but we knew we would be decent.
“To have our kids come out and play like we did was super,” he added.
The Gobblers outgained the home team 426 yards to just 85 yards as they rolled to a 50-0 shutout, thus retaining the “Stump” for another season.
Aitkin rolled up 389 yards on the ground, led by freshman Jacob Williams – who gained 91 yards on just six carries and scored twice.
Carson Kullhem had a touchdown run and picked 82 yards on eight carries and Alex Palm and Jackson MacDonald added 79 yards and 60 yards to the total. Gus Sanford had a good opening night as well rushing for 41 yards and the first touchdown of the game.
Zach Ehnstrom, in his first start at quarterback, threw just twice, connecting for 37 yards and one touchdown.
Aitkin took a 16-0 lead after one as Sanford scored from the 6-yard line and Jacob Williams ran for the two-point conversion. Before the period was over, Williams scored his first touchdown on a 14-yard run. Sanford hit Jaelend Williams for the PAT and a 16-0 advantage. Kullhem scored the only points in the second period on a 5-yard run and it was a 22-0 lead at the half.
The Gobblers put up three scores in the third, as Jaelend Williams caught a 33-yard strike from Ehnstrom, Jacob Williams scored his second touchdown from 40 yards out and Kane Beime scored from three yards out to make it 44-0 going into the final quarter. Palm scored on an electrifying 77-yard run for the final score and moved the final to 50-0.
It was a good game for Aitkin from a fundamental standpoint, as the team had just one penalty for five yards, and the Gobblers committed no turnovers while forcing two by the Rangers.
Aitkin 16 6 22 6 – 50
Crosby-Ironton 0 0 0 0 – 0
