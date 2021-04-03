Aitkin Gobbler junior, Marshall Larson, finished in fourth place in the 2021 State Wrestling Championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School last Saturday.
Larson entered the tournament with a 36-1 record, gaining him the No. 2 seed in the Class A 120-pound bracket. He started the tournament with a 5-2 decision over Canby sophomore, Lane Fink, then falling to Ryan Jensen – a Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa freshman – in the semifinals.
In the final match of the day, Marshall came up against Border West Buccaneer Eli Larson, who was able to stall off his shots for a 2-3 decision, placing Marshall fourth in the eight-man bracket.
Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the 2021 state tournament was in a different venue and different format. This being Larson’s third trip, he said it was a totally different experience. Usually held at the Xcel Center with thousands of spectators the meet was moved to a high school gym with very few spectators allowed.
Larson said the adrenaline rush wasn’t the same. There were only eight wrestlers to a bracket rather than the usual 16 and no wrestle backs. There was also no podium, and no awards.
In the team competition portion of the tournament there were only four teams and only the first round and championship match were wrestled. Individual state preliminaries were wrestled in “Super Sections” with the top four from the section advancing to go up against the top four from the neighboring section and advance the top two to the championships.
At the traditional Aitkin Wrestling “Welcome Home” from state, Larson and his teammates were recognized as the section runner-up team and all the individuals who participated in the section tournaments. Former coach Noel Bailey wanted to make sure that it was known that all those individuals who placed in the preliminaries were really wrestling in the state tournament and would have been at the “Big Show” in a “normal year.”
