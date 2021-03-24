Only one Aitkin wrestler will compete in the 2021 State Championships at St. Michael on Saturday, March 27.
Junior Marshall Larson earned his third state trip, pinning the way to the Section 7A-8A 120 pound championship and through the state preliminaries at Cass Lake on March 20. Larson started out pinning Dylan Gielen from Deer River in :30 in the Section 7A tournament on Tuesday and followed with a 1:14 pin against Tyler Henderson from Fertile-Beltrami in the opening round of the 7A-8A state prelims Saturday.
He pinned Badger-Greenbush-Middle River’s Jaxon Janouseck in 2:31 in the semis and Crookston senior Zach Brown at 5:34 in the finals to advance him to the state championships. Larson tallied his 125th career varsity win and his 50th pin in the prelims on Saturday.
Larson will enter the state championship tourney with a 35-1 record and go up against Lane Fink, a sophomore from Canby with a 31-5 record in his first match. Class A individuals will begin wrestling at 2 p.m. Class A team finals will begin at 9 a.m.
SECTION ACTION
With the restrictions in place for this year, changes were made to follow the capacity guidelines for the section tournaments. The Section 7A individual tournament started on Tuesday at Cass Lake with the top four finishers in each weight class advancing to wrestle against the 8A top four in the 7A-8A state preliminaries. This allowed for the top two to advance to the state championships at St. Michael with only eight wrestlers per weight class rather than the usual 16.
All Class A wrestling will take place in the one-day tournament, with Class AA and AAA done on the two previous days.
Aitkin had eight wrestlers advance from the Section 7A tournament to the state prelims on Saturday in Cass Lake: Nathan Trotter at 113 pounds, Larson at 120, Carson Kullhem, 145; Jack Grell, 152; Jacob Williams, 160; Tyler Decent, 170; Hunter Hills, 182 and Nathan Stifter at 220 pounds. Also wrestling in the section tournament on Tuesday were John Pelarski at 106; James Erickson, 126; Kenny Erickson, 132; Tyler Hacker, 138; Jacob Espeseth, 195 and Hwt., Sam Ostrode.
In the 113 pound class, freshman Nathan Trotter wrestled his way to the finals with a major decision over Kellen Gorman from Rush City-Braham in the first round of sections, losing 4-11 to Zach Ikola, Deer River senior, in the semis and winning a 6-0 decision over C-I’s Dillon Barna to advance. He won his first match in the state prelims 5-1 over Nolan Dans from Crookston and a 2-1 decision over Masyn Patrick from Holdingford in the semis. Trotter lost a 3-8 decision in the finals in an Ikola rematch to put him in the position for a true-second challenge from Walker-Hackensack’s Dawson Mcgee. He lost a hard-fought 6-8 decision to receive the third place medal.
Trotter tallied his 60th varsity career win in the section tournament to join the Guillotine’s 60th Win Club.
At 145 pounds, junior Carson Kullhem finished in third place. He won two matches in the section tournament pinning Tayten Erickson from Deer River in 1:58 and a 1-0 decision over Rhett Hudoba from Ogilvie. Kullhem won his first match in the prelims 2-1 over Seth LaVailer from Fertile-Beltrami, losing 2-3 to Badger-Greenbush-Middle River’s senior, Garrett Undeberg in the semis. He wrestled back with a 12-1 major over Ogilvie’s Hudoba and pinning Lucas Kritzceck in 5:41 to cinch the third place spot.
In the 152 pound class, sophomore Jack Grell finished in third place. He won two matches on Tuesday, pinning C-I’s Isaac Turner in 1:40 and a 3-0 decision over Landon Gross, BCLB. Grell won his first match in the prelims over Will Olson from Mahnomin-Wauben with a 3:32 pin, before falling to Frazee’s Preston Mayfield in the semis. He wrestled back with a 4-0 decision over BCLB’s Landon Gross and a 6-2 Olson re-match to claim the third place medal.
Eighth grader Jacob Williams also claimed a third place medal at 160 pounds. Williams won an 8-3 decision over Mille Lacs Raider Joe Carlson in the opening round on Tuesday, losing 0-1 to Beau Burk of Ogilvie and then winning 4-2 over Walker senior, Steven Hausken to advance to the state prelims. He won a 9-5 decision over Brock Barlund, Frazee senior in the first round, before falling to Royalton’s Gabe Gorecki in the semis. He wrestled back with an 8-3 decision over C-I’s Jake Klancher and a 10-3 re-match with Ogilvie’s Burk to earn the opportunity for a true-second challenge. Williams challenged BGM’s Ethan Waage for a true second, losing a 6-2 decision to finish in third place.
Seniors Tyler Decent at 170 pounds and Hunter Hills at 182 and junior Nathan Stifter, 220 all finished in fifth place winning two matches and losing one in the section tournament and going 1-2 in the state prelims on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.