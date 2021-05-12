Lighting ’em up!

Not even a drip or two of rain could dampen the spirits of those baseball fans at Woock Field on May 6 as the Gobblers celebrated the donors for the lights project with a 10-0 win over the visiting Pine City Dragons.
Coach Jeremy Janzen opened the evening with a speech on how the lights came to be and then honored those who were instrumental in getting the project finished.
A conversation turned into a dream and with the help of former Gobbler Jerry Holm and many others. Woock Field became one of the best facilities in northern Minnesota.
Then Janzen ended up his review on the year to the brief ceremony by saying, “Now it’s time to play some baseball.”
That’s what the Gobblers did. Logan Olson tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up only two hits, walking just one and striking out six to up his record to 5-2 on the season.
Jake Ince led the offense, going 3-3 and knocking in four runs in the game. The Gobblers scored three runs in each of the first two innings and Olson did the rest.
Caiden Kjelstrom and Hunter Nissen both scored three runs in the game and aside from Ince, Joey Simonson, Landon Janzen and Owen Miller all drove in runs.
Aitkin continued to hurt teams on the basepaths, as they stole another 10 bases – including three from Kjelstrom and two by Hunter Hills.
In other action from the week, Gus Sanford went 2-2 with a home run and knocked in five runs in the Aitkin Gobblers’ 10-0 shutout win at Crosby-Ironton on May 4.
The Gobblers took a 5-0 lead after four innings then put the game away with five more in the top of the fifth.
Carson Kullhem went the first four innings on the hill to get the win and Jesse Goettig pitched the fifth for Aitkin. Kullhem gave up only two hits and threw just 44 pitches in his four innings while fanning three.
Nissen opened the final inning with a double and came home on another Ince hit for a 6-0 lead. Ince swiped second and third, and Simonson walked and stole second.
Owen Miller singled again for one run. After stealing second Sanford hit a blast to center field for a three-run shot and the 10-0 final score.
Kjelstrom, Ince, Miller and Anton Kalk joined Sanford with two hits apiece in the Gobblers 11-hit attack. The locals were animals on the basepaths stealing 12 bases in the game including three each by Ince, Miller and Simonson.
Simonson pitched four innings of two hit ball and his teammates scored nine runs in the fourth on the way to a 15-2 rare Saturday afternoon game May 8 at Woock Field.
Aitkin took a 6-0 lead into the fourth but erupted for a big inning to put the game away. Kjelstrom gave up the two Hilltoppers runs in the fifth but the Gobblers had plenty of lead to work with.
Nine Gobblers had hits in the game including two each from Nissen, Janzen, Olson and Miller as well as from Kjelstrom, Ince, Hills, Simonson and Jackson MacDonald. Miller knocked in three and seven other teammates knocked in a run apiece as Aitkin improved to 8-4 on the season.
Simonson worked four innings, giving up two hits, no runs, walked three and struck out five.
R H E
Aitkin 10 11 1
Crosby-Ironton 0 3 1
WP Carson Kullhem (2-0)
LP Carter Holtzleicer
Pine City 0 2 4
Aitkin 10 7 2
WP Logan Olson (5-2)
LP Isaiah Hasz
Duluth Marshall 2 5 5
Aitkin 15 13 0
WP Joey Simonson (1-0)
LP Daniel Johnson
