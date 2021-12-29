The Northern Lakes Lightning bounced back from the loss to Detroit Lakes with a 5-2 victory on Dec. 17 at Park Rapids. Tyler Seeling scored twice and Taylor Berg had four assists to lead the Lightning who got 26 stops from Ethan Kunz in the net. Northern Lakes moves its record to 3-2 with the win.
Malakai McLaughlin opened the scoring with his first goal of the season to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. That goal came at the 9:11 mark of the first assisted by Jamison St. Clair and Zack Ehnstrom. Seeling scored his third goal of the season at 3:16 assisted by Berg and Logan Verville and it was 2-0 after one period. Seeling gave his team a 3-0 lead at 3:44 from Berg before Park Rapids got on the board just 28 seconds later. They scored again at 14:42 of the third but the Lightning struck back with a pair of late goals. Verville got his second of the season at :29 from Berg and Darby Boelter and Kolby Severson scored an empty netter at :04 to complete the scoring with Berg and Colton Craig getting the assists. Penalties were 5 for 10 minutes for the Lightning and 4 for eight minutes for the Panthers.
Coach Craig Larson was happy with the bounce-back performance, “It was nice to get things back on track after the loss in the home opener. There was a lot going on in that game and we got our focus back against Park Rapids. We’re getting a lot out of our young players and the older guys are doing the job with leadership and performance. We’re playing well for the most part and I’m happy with our players’ dedication and committment.”
Northern Lakes 2 1 2 5
Park Rapids 0 1 1 2
LIGHTNING WIN AT BREEZY POINT
Logan Verville and Colton Craig each recorded hat tricks as the Northern Lakes Lightning fired 65 shots on goal in a 15-0 win at Breezy Point Dec. 21 over Breckenridge/Wahpeton. The Lightning scored five times in each period and goalie Ethan Kunz stopped all six shots on goal in the game and also picked up an assist along the way. The win gives the Lightning a record of 4-2 on the season.
Jamison St. Clair opened the scoring at 9:12 of the first with assists going to Kolbe Severson and Darby Boelter. Two minutes later, it was Karter Lee with his first of the year from Zack Ehnstrom and Cullen Kratochvil for a 2-0 lead. Colton Craig scored at 12:27 from St. Clair and Boelter and at 16:08 it was Verville with his third of the season with assists going to Christian Crutcher and Taylor Berg. Verville finished off the first period 24 seconds later from Colbe Anderson and it was 5-0.
The second period started quick for the Lightning as Boelter scored his third of the season from Crutcher and goaltender Kunz. Verville completed his hat trick at 5:33 from Berg and Crutcher and a minute and a half later it was 8-0 with Boelter scoring from Crutcher and Berg. Craig scored again at 10:48 with assists to Boelter and St. Clair and at 13:49 he scored again on an unassisted goal to make it 10-0 after two periods.
Craig completed his hat trick at 2:25 of the third from Boelter and St. Clair followed by a goal from St. Clair, his fifth of the season assisted by Craig and Lee at 7:20. Berg scored his third of the season at 8:55 from Tyler Seeling and Kratochvil and at 13:15 it was Kratochvil scoring from Berg and Seeling. Ehnstrom finished off the scoring with his second of the year unassisted at 15:23.
Northern Lakes was whistled for six penalties for 12 minutes while the visitors had four for eight minutes.
The Lightning is in Little Falls Dec.28-30 for the holiday tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.