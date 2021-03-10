The Northern Lakes Lightning played their biggest game of the season March 2, traveling to third-ranked Little Falls and coming away with a 4-2 victory.
The Lightning came into the game ranked ninth in the MN Hockey Hub Class A rankings to Little Falls’ No. 3. In the March 3 rankings, the Lightning remained ninth while Little Falls fell to fourth.
With a win later in the week against Breckenridge-Wahpeton followed by a tight loss to Cambridge-Isanti, Northern Lakes moved to 14-2.
Hunter Nybakken and Caiden Kjelstrom scored third-period goals and Adler Hoagland stopped 52 of 54 shots to pick up the win against Little Falls.
The Flyers scored first but Carter Holtzleicer tied the game at 12:06 in the first on a short-handed goal with Jamison St. Clair getting the assist.
The Lightning got the only goal of the second period as Isaac Peterson scored from Kjelstrom just 10 seconds into the period and it was 2-1 into the third.
Nybakken made it 3-1 from Erik Northern and Larson at :55 of the final session and Kjelstrom then got a huge goal on the power play at 10:08. The Flyers weren’t done, though, as they scored just eight seconds later to make it 4-2. Defense took over after that and the Lightning had the victory.
Kjelstrom scored a pair of goals and Jeremiah Smythe stopped 9 of 10 shots he faced in goal as the Lightning picked up a 7-1 win at Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Kjelstrom opened the scoring at 6:38 of the first with Hunter Nybakken and Zach Ehnstrom getting the assist. Colton Craig tallied four minutes later from Nybakken, and Ben Ouradnik scored at 13:34 to make it 3-0 from Ehnstrom.
Kjelstrom scored the only goal of the second period, a short-handed score at 16:53. Nybakken scored at :17 of the third, another short-handed goal with an assist from Kjelstrom for a 5-0 lead and after the Blades scored their lone goal, Kyler Couture made it 6-1.
The last time the Northern Lakes Lightning ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard was Jan. 12 against River Lakes, but the Lightning traveled to Cambridge-Isanti March 6 and lost a wild 6-5 overtime game.
The Lightning trailed 4-0 in the first period but put four goals of their own up in the third and tied the game with just seconds remaining. Jacob Ziebarth scored a power play goal at 2:33 of the extra session to settle the issue.
The Lightning also lost Jamison St. Clair to a broken wrist in the game. He will miss the rest of the season.
Northern Lakes 1 1 2 – 4
Little Falls 1 0 1 – 2
Northern Lakes 3 1 3 – 7
B-W 0 1 0 – 1
Northern Lakes 1 0 4 0 – 5
Cambridge-Isanti 4 0 1 1 – 6
