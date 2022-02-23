Detroit Lakes scored the first four goals of the game and rolled to a 5-1 victory Feb. 19 over the Northern Lakes Lightning at the Kent Freeman Hockey Arena.
The loss came in the final game of the regular season for the Lightning who finished 14-11 on the season.
The Lightning fired 35 shots on goalie Josh Mack but only one got through while the Lakers had 31 shots on Ethan Kunz who stopped 26.
The Lakers scored twice in the first period with goals scored by Cole Larson and Jordan Fields. They picked up two more in the second, this time it was Riley Engum and Cooper Moore finding the net.
The Lightning got a goal from Darby Boelter, his eighth of the season at 8:08 of the third, assisted by Karter Lee. The Lakers answered with a goal at 11:45 from Spencer Bergman to complete the scoring.
The Lightning and Lakers both had five penalties for 10 minutes. Northern Lakes opened the Section Tournament Feb. 22 at Breezy Point against Prairie Centre.
Northern Lakes 0 0 1 1
Detroit Lakes 2 2 1 5
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to the Moose-Sherritt Ice Arena in Monticello Feb. 15 and came away with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Moose.
A three-goal third period by the Moose proved to be the difference as the Lightning fell to 14-10 with the loss.
Nigel DeSanto was in the net and stopped 26 of 30 shots while the Lightning put 25 shots on net. Both teams scored once in the opening period. Quady Bernu scored his sixth goal of the season from Colton Craig and Christian Crutcher at 8:15 to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. Tyler Blitz who had a hat trick for the Moose answered just 21 seconds later to tie things at 1-1. Both teams hit the net once in the second period as well. Colton Craig gave the Lightning the lead at 2-1 with his 14th of the season from Bernu at 4:37 but Blitz again answered a minute later to send the game to the final period tied at 2-2.
The Moose did all the damage in the third period as Roman Thompson scored at 8:17, Blitz completed the hat trick at 9:20 and Quinton Brooks scored into an empty net at 16:34.
The Lightning were whistled for four penalties for eight minutes and the Moose picked up two for four minutes.
Northern Lakes 1 1 0 2
Monticello 1 1 3 5
Tyler Seeling scored two goals and Nigel DeSanto stopped 32 of 33 shots as the Northern Lakes Lightning picked up a 6-1 victory at the Breezy Point Arena Feb. 14. The win moved the Lightning to 14-9 on the season.
After a scoreless first period, the Lightning scored three times in the second. Seeling scored a short-handed goal at 2:16 before Logan Verville scored at 7:53 for a 2-0 lead. Isaac Peterson scored his fifth of the season at 10:54 before the Cardinals got their only goal, from Cullen Gregory at 16:41.
The third period was all Lightning as Verville scored his 20th of the season at 1:58 from Seeling, Quady Bernu tallied his fifth of the year from Jamison St. Clair at 8:00 and Seeling completed the scoring with another short-handed goal, his 30th of the season from Andrew Villareal at 11:53.
The Lightning had six penalties for 12 minutes while the Cardinals had three for six minutes. The Lightning had 54 shots on goal. DeSantos victory was his ninth in the nets this season.
Northern Lakes 0 3 3 6
Willmar 0 1 0 1
