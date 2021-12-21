The Detroit Lakes Lakers spoiled the Northern Lakes Lightning home opener Dec.16 as they handed the defending Section Champs a 4-1 defeat. The Lakers scored the first three goals of the game and went on to the victory, dropping the Lightning season mark to 2-2.
Beau Boehne opened the scoring at 7:37 of the first, then Grady Kirschner made it 2-0 at 12:54. Ben Hines scored at 3:17 of the second to give the Lakers a 3-0 lead before Jamison St. Clair got the Lightning on the board from Quady Bernu at 7:46. The Lakers scored the only goal of the third for the final of 4-1.
The Lightning had 27 shots on goal and Josh Mack saved 25 of them while Ethan Kunz stopped 21 of the 25 shots fired at him by the Lakers. Penalties were two for four minutes for Northern Lakes and four for eight minutes for the Lakers.
The Lightning ended its pre-Christmas schedule with a home game Dec.21.
Detroit Lakes 2 1 1 4
Northern Lakes 0 1 0 1
