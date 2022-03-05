The Fergus Falls Otters broke open a 6-4 game with four goals in the third period and eliminated the Northern Lakes Lightning 10-5 in the Section 6A semifinals at the MAC in St. Cloud Feb. 26.
The loss ends the Lightning season with a record of 15-12. Tyler Seeling ended his career with a hat trick in his final game giving him 33 goals on the season. Isaac Johnson, the Otters leading scorer, posted four goals in the game giving him 31 going into the Section title game against top-seeded Alexandria March 3.
The Lightning took a 1-0 lead in the first period as Darby Boelter scored his 10th goal of the season from Jamison St. Clair at 10:38. The Otters scored three times in the final three minutes as Carter Thielke scored at 14:19, again at 16:07 and then Cole Zierden tallied at 16:16. Johnson scored his first of the night just 19 seconds into the second period on the power play but Zack Ehnstrom answered that goal at 4:38 with his 10th of the season from Karter Lee. Thielke scored again at 6:20, again on the power play to make it a 5-2 game. Seeling then scored his first of the game at 9:20 from Christian Crutcher and then he found the net at 10:54 to close it to 5-4. Taylor Berg and Boelter assisted on that goal.
The Lightning again killed off a penalty and Johnson made the team pay again at 12:24 and it was 6-4 into the final period. Johnson then began to put the game on ice as he scored at 5:13 and 10:15 and Shane Zierden scored at 12:42. Twenty seconds later, Cole Zierden picked up his second of the night and it was 10-4 before Seeling completed the hat trick at 15:20 for the final goal of the game and the season for the Lightning.
Nigel DeSanto was in the net for Northern Lakes and stopped 24 of the 34 shots he faced while the Lightning had just 23 shots on the night. The Lightning was whistled for seven penalties for 14 minutes while the Otters had just one for two minutes.
Northern Lakes 1 3 1 5
Fergus Falls 3 3 4 10
Berg had a hat trick and the Northern Lakes Lightning scored six goals in the second period on its way to a 7-0 shutout over Prairie Centre in the opening round of the Section 6 playoffs.
DeSanto picked up his first playoff win for the Lightning, stopping all 19 shots he faced. The Lightning play Fergus Falls in the semifinals at the MASC in St.Cloud.
After a scoreless first period, the Lightning exploded in the second to score six times.
Jamison St. Clair started the onslaught, scoring his 11th of the year at 1:18 assisted by Andrew Villareal. Berg scored his first of three and his 12th of the season from Seeling just a little less than a minute later. St. Clair scored again at 6:07 and a minute later it was Boelter with his ninth from Isaac Peterson to give the Lightning a 4-0 lead. Berg scored his 13th at 12:32 from Logan Verville and Enhstrom and Cullen Kratochvil made it 6-0 with his fifth of the season from Boelter and Crutcher. Berg completed the hat trick and the scoring for the night with his 14th from Ehnstrom at :36.
The win gives the Lightning a 15-11 record. Northern Lakes had four penalties for eight minutes while Prairie Centre was called for three penalties for six minutes. The Lightning had 33 shots on goal.
Prairie Centre 0 0 0 0
Northern Lakes 0 6 1 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.