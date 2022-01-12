Colton Craig scored at 1:30 of overtime to give the Northern Lakes Lightning a 6-5 win over visiting Prairie Centre at the Breezy Point Arena.
Jamison St. Clair and Logan Verville assisted on Craig’s ninth goal of the season after the Lightning rallied with three goals in the third period, erasing 5-3 deficit. Nigel DeSanto stopped 24 shots to pick up the win in goal.
The North Stars led 2-0 in the first when Quady Bernu scored his second goal of the season with the assists going to Isaac Peterson and Caden Nelson.
Eli Fletcher scored early in the second to give the North Stars a 3-1 lead but the Lightning scored twice to tie things up.
First Tyler Seeling scored at 4:49, his 11th goal of the year from Taylor Berg and Christian Crutcher and at 12:52, Zack Ehnstrom buried his sixth goal of the season from Berg and Andrew Villareal.
That didn’t faze the North Stars as they scored the last two goals of the period and took a 5-3 lead into the third.
It was all LIghtning in the final period as Seeling scored his 12th of the season at 5:28, an unassisted tally and then at 15:41 Jamison St. Clair got the equalizer from Crutcher and Craig to send the game into the extra session. That set up Craig for his game ender.
The Lightning had 25 shots on goal and had six penalties for 12 minutes while the North Stars picked up four for eight minutes.
Prairie Centre 2 3 0 0 5
Lightning 1 2 2 1 6
The Northern Lakes Lightning rode Tyler Seeling’s five goals and a four goal third period to an 8-4 victory Jan. 4 over Pine City at the Breezy Point Arena. Christian Crutcher added three assists and Nigel DeSanto stopped 23 shots to earn the victory in goal.
Pine City scored first, but six minutes later Seeling scored his first goal of the night from Crutcher and Colton Craig to tie the game at 1-1.
The Dragons took the lead back at the 4:07 mark but the Lightning scored twice before the period was out, first at 2:51 with Zack Ehnstrom getting the goal from Isaac Peterson and Taylor Berg, and again 17 seconds later with Seeling scoring with Crutcher and Jamison St. Clair getting the assists.
Both teams scored a goal in the second with Pine City scoring at 10:30 and the Lightning getting a goal five minutes later from Quady Bernu, his first of the season unassisted.
The third period was all Lightning. Logan Verville scored his seventh of the season at 15:35 from St. Clair and Crutcher, Seeling scored again at 12:05 from Craig and Seeling picked up another tally at 6:59 unassisted. He completed his night at 1:40 from Bernu for his fifth of the night and 10th goal of the season.
Penalties were 5-10 for both teams and the Lightning had 21 shots on goal.
Pine City 2 1 1 4
Lightning 3 1 4 8
The Lightning moved its record to 6-4 on the season with the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.