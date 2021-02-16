The Northern Lakes Lightning used three third-period goals en route to a 7-3 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice at Breezy Point Arena Feb. 11.
The late goals broke open a close 4-3 in the final session for the key win. Northern Lakes is now 8-1 on the season.
Caiden Kjelstrom had the only goal of the first, assisted by Colton Craig at the 3:10 mark.
The two teams combined for six goals in the second. S-R-R scored two straight goals, at 3:46 and 4:51, but Hunter Nybakken scored the first of his two goals at 5:39 from Craig and Kjelstrom to tie it at 2-2.
S-R-R got the lead back at 6:34, but Craig got a goal of his own at 8:55 from Kjelstrom to even things at 3-3. Nybakken scored again at the 16:00 mark from Erik Larson and the Lightning took a slim 4-3 lead into the final session.
The Lightning hasn’t trailed often this season and coach Craig Larson had the reason they trailed in this one.
“They came out really moving and we aren’t used to that kind of start so we had to adjust and when we did, it was a different game,” Larson said.
The third period was all Lightning as Zach Ehnstrom scored his second goal of the season at 4:52 assisted by Larson and Kjelstrom to make it 5-3. At 7:48, Kyler Couture scored from Tyler Seeling and Quadry Bernu for a 6-3 advantage. Larson ended the scoring for the night at 16:55 from Ben Ouradnik, a short-handed goal for the 7-3 final.
Adler Hoagland had another good night in goal, stopping 41 of 44 shots while the Lightning had 28 shots on goal.
This is a big week for the Lightning with a pair of tough matchups, with Detroit Lakes Tuesday and Becker-Big Lake Thursday.
“These are two big games,” Larson said. “We think our depth is going to be a difference for us in most games and we’ll need everybody the rest of the way.
“It’s not an easy schedule,” he added. “We have to be ready every night. We are working hard to get that home ice for the playoffs and with tough games ahead it won’t be easy, but I think we can handle it.”
Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 3 0 – 3
Northern Lakes 1 3 3 – 7
