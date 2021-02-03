Caiden Kjelstrom scored a pair of short-handed goals and added an assist as the Northern Lakes Lightning won a tough 5-3 victory over Mora/Milaca Jan.26 at the Hallett Center in Crosby. The Lightning scored three times in the second period to take a 4-2 lead and went on to the win.
The victory, combined with a 5-2 win over Greenway Jan. 28, moved the Lightning’s record to 4-1 on the season as the team picked up its third straight win.
Against Mora/Milaca, Kjelstrom scored his first goal of the night at the 2:59 mark with Mora on the power play. Ben Ourapnik got the lone assist.
That was it for period one, but the Lightning came out blasting in the second session with Kjelstrom scoring at 1:58, again short-handed and this one unassisted.
After the visitors scored twice to tie the score, Jake Ince scored his first goal of the season at 10:59 from Hunter Nybakken and Kjelstrom. Less than a minute later, it was Colton Craig adding a goal from Jamison St. Clair to up the score to 4-2.
Each team scored once in the final period, as Kyler Couture tallied with Quady Bernu and Tyler Seeling getting the helpers at 5:49 and Mora added a late goal to make the final 5-3.
Penalties could have been the equalizer but Mora was just 1-8 on the power play while the Lightning were 0-for-3.
Northern Lakes had eight penalties for 24 minutes while Mora had six minutes on three penalties. Shots on goal were 38 for Mora/Milaca and 44 for the Lightning. Adler Hoagland picked up the win in net, stopping 35 of those 38 shots.
Northern Lakes hosted Greenway at the Breezy Point Ice Arena Jan. 28 to come away with the win.
After trailing 1-0 after one period, the Lightning exploded for three goals in the second to take over the contest. The winners had 41 shots on goal while Hoagland stopped 24 of 26 shots to pick up the win.
Coach Craig Larson liked his team’s performance.
“We played pretty well,” Larson said. “Greenway comes out tough and is always known as a physical program.
“Our kids were ready, though, and after a fluke goal in the first, we didn’t give them a lot of good chances.”
Aidan Rajala opened the scoring with the first of his two goals at 16:29 of the first, a weird goal that gave Greenway a 1-0 edge.
It took the Lightning just three minutes into the second when they tied the game on a Couture goal from Seeling and they took the lead a little over a minute later at 4:23 when Carter Holtzleicer and Jamison St. Clair set up Colton Craig for his fifth goal of the season.
The Lightning would score once more in the period as Zach Ehnstrom knocked in a rebound for his first career varsity goal at 14:38 ,an unassisted tally.
The Raiders closed the gap at 8:01 of the third as Rajala scored his second goal, but the Lightning got a goal from Nybakken assisted by Kjelstrom at 15:31 and then an open netter from Seeling, assisted by Couture at 16:40.
Larson was excited for Ehnstrom’s first goal.
This week the Lightning have Long Prairie on the road at Sauk Centre on Feb. 5 and Detroit Lakes at Breezy Point the next night.
Greenway 1 0 1 – 2
Northern Lakes 0 3 2 – 5
Mora/Milaca 0 2 1 – 3
Northern Lakes 1 3 1 – 5
