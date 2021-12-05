The Northern Lakes Lightning had a magical season last year making it all the way to the State Tournament.
This year will bring lots of challenges for Coach Craig Larson, “We lost a lot of kids from last season but we think we bring back quite a good group and we are right where we want to be entering the season.
“We have four returning forwards including Tyler Seeling who posted 15 goals and 15 assists, Colton Craig who had 10 goals and 12 assist, Quady Bernu who had three goals and 10 assists and Jamison St. Clair who scored eight goals and had nine assists. We also bring back four top defensemen: Isaac Peterson, three goals and six assists; Zach Ehnstrom, four goals and seven assists; Christian Crutcher and Andrew Villareal.
“We have a fast team that will compete for the section title again. We have good depth upfront and experience on the blue line. We’ll figure out the goalie thing but we have three that are looking more promising every day. We may start slow but we’ll be in the hunt at the right time. It was a big deal going to state last year and this group is hungry to do the same.” It should be an interesting year as the Lightning try to improve on an 18-4 record of a year ago.
The Lightning opened the season Nov.30 at Fergus Falls then they are off until Dec.9 when they play at Brainerd.
