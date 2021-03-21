The Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team split the final two games of the regular season last week, downing St. Francis and then coming up short against Monticello.
The Lightning have the No. 2 seed in the Minnesota State High School League Section 5A playoffs and open play Thursday at Breezy Point Arena against the winner of Princeton/Sauk Rapids.
A win Thursday would put the Lightning into the semifinals at home March 20 against the winner of Cambridge-Isanti and the winner of the Becker-Big Lake/Pine City matchup.
Monticello is the No. 1 seed in the section bracket.
Kyler Couture and Tyler Seeling scored power play goals in the first period to lead the Lightning against St. Francis at East Bethel Ice Arena.
Couture scored at 6:07 from Seeling and Erik Larsen and five minutes later Seeling got his first goal of the night from Couture and Larson to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead after one period.
Both teams scored a goal in the second, first the Saints at 3:39 and then Seeling got his second from Larsen at 8:28. The Saints closed it to 3-2 in the third but got no closer.
Adler Hoagland stopped 31 of 33 shots and the Lightning had 30 shots on goal. Penalties were two for four minutes for the Lightning and five for 10 minutes for the Saints.
Gunnar Sibley scored the game-winning goal at 14:10 of the third period and Monticello held off a furious Lightning storm in the final minutes in the season finale at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
The Lightning finished the regular season at 15-3 heading into the playoffs.
The Moose scored first on a goal from Riley Ronayne at 6:00 of the first but the Lightning came back strong scoring three times in the second.
Hunter Nybakken scored his 17th goal of the year at 3:34 from Caiden Kjelstrom and Darby Boelter to tie the game at 1-1.
Jake Ince scored his third of the season at 10:25 unassisted to make it a 2-1 lead.
Larsen made it 3-1 with his third goal of the season at 13:30 from Nybakken and the Lightning were in control.
The last minute of the period was a tough one as the Moose scored twice on goals from Wilson Dahlheimer and Ronayne at 16:19 and 16:52, the latter getting the game even at 3-3 into the third. That set the stage for Sibley whose goal was the only one of the third and was the winner.
Coach Craig Larson talked about the winning goal.
“We just couldn’t get the puck out of the zone,” Larson said. “Sometimes our kids get caught trying to do too much and that’s what happened on this play, we worked very hard, it was a great hockey game. I think when Monticello left town they thought they had snuck one out.”
Hoagland stopped 16 of the 20 shots he faced while Nash Wilson also had 16 saves. Each team was penalized once for two minutes.
It was a great regular season for the 15-3 Lightning and one Larson is really proud of.
“We had two goals. One was to win the conference and we did, finishing unbeaten in league play,” Larson said. “And the other is to move on in the playoffs. We have never made it to the semifinals of our section so we hope to do that in the next couple of weeks.
“The kids have met my expectations,” he added. “There is absolutely no quit in these kids.”
Northern Lakes 2 1 0 – 3
Saint Francis 0 1 1 – 2
Monticello 1 2 1 – 4
Northern Lakes 0 3 0 – 3
