The Northern Lakes lit the lamp four times in the first period Jan. 14, cruising to an easy 10-0 opening season win over Park Rapids at the Breezy Point Ice Arena. Caiden Kjelstrom and Hunter Nybakken each scored twice and Kyler Couture had four assists to lead the Lightning
Adler Hoagland stopped all 22 shots by the Panthers.
Coach Craig Larson liked his team’s start.
“The kids moved out in a hurry,” Larson said. “They kept their feet moving and were not about to let the opponents into the game.
“They had a flurry of two on the power play in the third period but that was about it,” the coach added. “We have a ton of speed and did a great job of clearing the puck.”
Quady Bernu got the scoring going at the 4:23 mark of the first with assists from Tyler Seeling and Couture. Later in the period at 12:23, it was Kjelstrom from Andrew Villareal and Couture to make it 2-0.
Nybakken got his first goal of the year at 16:00 from Kjelstrom and Darby Boelter, and just 33 seconds later, it was Couture getting a goal of his own from Kjelstrom and Nybakken.
The second period saw the Lightning score four more times – the first just 15 seconds into the period as Nybakken scored from Couture and Erik Larsen. Then at the 6:32 mark, Seeling scored a short-handed goal from Jamison St. Clair and Christian Crutcher.
Fifty-four seconds later, it was Owen Miller getting his first goal of the year with Couture and Seeling getting the assists. Kjelstrom closed out the second period, scoring at 16:00 from Nybakken and Larsen.
Colton Craig picked up his first goal of the season at 8:22 of the third with Boelter and Miller getting the assists and St. Clair got the final goal at 9:40 from Bernu and Seeling.
“We just have too much speed for a lot of teams and we have good size up front,” said Larson. “We have lots of scorers and everybody did a great job. Caiden Kjelstrom stood out with his speed and stick handling and Owen Miller, one of our top defensemen, also had a good night with a goal and an assist.”
The Lightning were back in action the next night against River Lakes.
It was a physical contest, with the Stars scoring once in the first period and once in the third to complete a 2-0 win at the Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Bennet Bjerke opened the scoring in the first period on a power play goal at 14:00, with the assist going to Abe Bullard. That came on the power play with Tyler Seeling off for interference.
The Lightning put nine shots on goal in the first but couldn’t get anything past veteran goaltender Josh Venable. The second period was scoreless and the Stars put it away with a third-period score by Tanner Stanley at the 11:00 mark with assists to Bjerke and Mason King. The Lightning finished the game on a five-minute power play but Venable was equal to the task, stopping all 15 shots in the period. He was perfect in the net stopping all 32 shots while Jeremiah Smythe was almost as good, stopping 20 of 22 shots by the Stars.
“Jeremiah played well,” Larson said. “The first goal was a power play goal and the second came after a turnover in the zone and they had three shots before it finally went by him.
“It was a physical game, football game on skates,” the coach added. “We know we have a few things to work on and it was a good litmus test for us.”
The Lightning are back in action on Friday at Wadena-Deer Creek.
River Lakes 1 0 1 – 2
Northern Lakes 0 0 0 – 0
Park Rapids 0 0 0 – 0
Northern Lakes 4 4 2 – 10
