The Northern Lakes Lightning picked up a huge win on the road Feb. 16, traveling to Detroit Lakes and capturing a 5-2 win at Kent Freeman Arena.
Zach Ehnstrom scored a pair of goals to lead the Lightning, and Adler Hoagland stopped 35 of 37 shots on goal to pick up the win.
“The Laker game was a good one,” said coach Craig Larson. “We have so much speed and got the open areas and got some big goals.”
Jamison St. Clair opened the scoring at 13:37 of the first with an unassisted goal after his team killed off a five-minute major penalty earlier in the period. Ehnstrom scored his first goal of the night at 16:24, assisted by Hunter Nybakken and Colton Craig.
Nybakken gave the Lightning a 3-0 lead at 2:20 of the second with his 10th goal of the season assisted by Craig and Caiden Kjelstrom. The Lakers made it 3-1 at 4:50, but Ehnstrom picked up his second of the night and fourth of the season at 9:15 from Nybakken for a 4-1 lead into the third period.
Detroit Lakes scored early in the third, but Owen Miller scored to make it 5-2 with the assist going to goaltender Hoagland.
Hoagland picked up his eighth win of the season in goal and also his second assist of the week as Northern Lakes shut out the visiting Becker-Big Lake 8-0 at the Breezy Point Arena on Feb.18.
It was the second big win of the week for the Lightning and moved their record to 10-1 on the season.
Nybakken opened the scoring in the first at the 10:17 mark assisted by Craig and Kjelstrom followed a little over a minute later at 11:36 by a goal by Jake Ince with the assists going to Carter Holtzleicer and St. Clair.
That was it for the first period, but the Lightning scored three times in the second – Kjelstrom at the 3:33 mark assisted by Isaac Peterson and Nybakken and at 5:57 assisted by Erik Larson and Hoaglund.
“Sometimes Adler gets out of the net area and he plays the puck really well, but sometimes he gets my heart going by moving a little far from the crease,” said Larson. “So far, so good, I guess.”
The Lightning took advantage of a rare penalty shot to finish the scoring in the second. Kyler Couture was hauled down by a defenseman and was awarded a penalty shot which he delivered to the back of the net and a 5-0 lead.
The third period was all Lightning as Miller scored at 7:59 with Christian Crutcher and Kjelstrom being the helpers, St. Clair lighting the lamp from Holtzleicer at 8:30 and St. Clair scoring again from Holtzleicer and Andrew Villareal at 9:30 to finish the scoring. Penalties were 6-12 minutes for Northern Lakes and 7-14 plus the penalty shot for B-BL. Hoagland stopped all 22 shots from the opponents while Northern Lakes had 54 shots on goal.
“We had a good week and played well,” Larson said. “Against B-BL, we knew we had to continue to play hard and, knowing we can’t look past anyone, we came out hard.
“It was a good week for us and hopefully we will continue to do so again next week,” he added.
Aitkin will host Wadena Thursday for Parents Night at Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Northern Lakes 2 2 1 – 5
Detroit Lakes 1 0 1 – 2
Becker-Big Lake 0 0 0 – 0
Northern Lakes 2 3 3 – 8
